Bricks dedicated for veterans

MOUNT GILEAD — Four local veterans were acknowledged for their military service Saturday, May 22 with the placement of bricks at the Veterans Memorial.

The veterans honored were:

• Powell May served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. The brick was presented by his wife Helen May and his granddaughter Angela May.

• Gerald N. Holtrey who served in the U.S. Marine Corps in the war era 1958-1961. His memorial brick was presented by Loretta A. Holtrey.

• Tobbi Justice served in the U.S. Navy during the Persian Gulf War. Chris Gompf presented his brick.

• Donald W. Yeager’s brick was presented by Linda Rinehart Church for his service in World War II. Yeager was the best friend of her father, Lowell Rinehart.

Church said her father and Yeager signed up together with the Navy in World War II. However they were assigned to different ships. Rinehart was on USS S. Dakota and Yeager on USS San Juan.

Yeager passed away in February. His daughter reached out to Linda and said that she had found the application forms for her father’s brick all filled out among his things. Linda was pleased to get the brick for Yeager and was able to get his brick placed just a couple feet from his friend Rinehart.

The speaker for the ceremony was Frank Hickman, who served in the U.S. Army and represented the Morrow County Joint Veterans Council.

“The bricks we dedicate here will be a constant reminder of these veterans’ service to our country,” he said.

Hickman quoted former U.S. representative Jeff Miller, “The willingness of America’s veterans to sacrifice for our country has earned them our lasting gratitude.”

The ceremony concluded with a rifle salute and Taps by color guard from Am Vets Post 87 and VFW Post 8054.

Darcy Hendrickson of Morrow County Veterans Services said there are two placement ceremonies every year. One is before Memorial Day and one Before Veterans Day in the fall.

For information, call the Veterans Services at 419-946-1914 and get an application for bricks at Morrow County Veterans Service at 143 S. Main St., Mount Gilead.

Present at the Veterans’ ceremony from left: Gerald Holtrey, Loretta Holtrey, Angela May, Helen May and Linda Rinehart Church. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/05/web1_bricks-4.jpg Present at the Veterans’ ceremony from left: Gerald Holtrey, Loretta Holtrey, Angela May, Helen May and Linda Rinehart Church. Sentinel photo