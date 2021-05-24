MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

May 19-23

STORE THEFT

A man reportedly stole items from the Duke Station and fled outside.

NARCOTICS FOUND

A woman was found asleep in a vehicle on East Union Street. She had a warrant out of Richland and Delaware counties. She was arrested without incident. A metal spoon and suspected fentanyl were located.

MOTORIST CITED

A man was cited for driving under suspension and plate light violation on West Marion Street.

MAN ARRESTED

A man violated a protection order and was arrested on South Delaware Street. Two wild animals, a baby fox and a raccoon, were in the backseat of his vehicle. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources took custody of the animals.

CITATIONS GIVEN

A man was cited for plate light violation and driving under suspension.

ASSIST UNIT

Officer assisted deputy with a reported burglary in progress on State Route 61. It was determined to be a civil matter.

ASSAULT

A repossession agent said a couple became aggressive wile he was attempting to repossess their vehicle from the driveway on North Cherry Street. The owner said the agent grabbed him by the shirt and pulled him away from the vehicle. He requested assault charges be filed.