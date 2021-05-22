Downtown Days: Sales, food and sleight of hand

MOUNT GILEAD — Warm weather brought visitors to the inaugural Downtown Days Saturday.

“The Escape Guy” Michael Griffin entertained the crowd. Children painted rocks courtesy of the Mount Gilead Public Library.

Two food trucks provided snacks and merchants opened their doors and some had sidewalk sales.

“We love what’s happening so far,” said Bret Kuchar, president of the Mount Gilead Merchants Association. “We need your help to get the word out, and help to get others to come out for the ones we have planned.”

The merchants group plans the next one for June 25-26 in conjunction with the village-wide garage sale. Other ones will take place through the summer and fall weekends.

Griffin used willing audience members to demonstrate sleight of hand and showed his escape artistry with a chain and a rope.

“Shopping local is what keeps America going,” Kuchar said as he encouraged everyone to visit the downtown shops.

Mount Gilead Bucks is a promotion participating businesses are using to bring in more customers.