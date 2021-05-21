Hospital Advisory Board meets Monday

MC-HIC Advisory Board
Monday, May 24, 2021
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Ag Credit
Topic: MC-HIC Advisory Board
Time: May 24, 2021 06:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/9138024436?pwd=bUdZaXhhZmpTU3h3K3dwSWhSSjdxdz09
Meeting ID: 913 802 4436
Passcode: healthcare
Agenda
1. Call to Order
2. Approval of May 19 Meeting Minutes
3. Review of next draft of committee recommendation
4. Next steps
5. Other Business
6. Adjourn
Link to all committee documents for members and the public:
https://zimbra.xmission.com/home/healthadvisorygroup@co.morrow.oh.us/Briefcase/Pu
blic/Data%20Information