Edison learns about open burning from fire chief

EDISON — Mount Gilead Fire Chief Chad Swank attended the Edison Village Council meeting April 12. Swank reported that the Mount Gilead Fire Department responded to 18 calls in Edison in 2020.

Swank advised the council on open burning rules in the village. A small recreational fire is permissible. It is the raging bonfires and trash burning that the fire department objects to. Those big fires can bring a fine for residents, especially when they are repeat offenders.

The fire hydrants in the village will be tested with flushing again in the fall. Council thanked Swank for the department’s attention to the village over the past year.

In other business:

• Village Zoning Inspector Blaine Cochran talked about the village planning committee and their progress on changing building codes and some zoning changes that are needed. Maps were obtained to mark out new zoning areas.

• Village Attorney Rob Ratliff explained the process needed to make zoning changes.

• Village Administrator Mary Neviska reported that the street crew is spreading gravel on alleys and Railroad Street. The plan is to pave Williams and Railroad streets this summer.

• Neviska is considering seeking a grant for the village storm sewer system in the village to prevent the street flooding. She reported that the village received $8791 in outstanding sewer bills. The bills were collected by placement on real estate taxes.

• Council began the process of having the house condemned at the corner of Boundary and Vine streets.

• Motions were passed for April bills of $14,901.27 and for May bills of $79,317.52. The annual payment to USDA for the sewer system was $74,803.68.

• The next meeting is Monday, June 14 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.