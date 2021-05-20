Nominations sought for Tucker Award

MOUNT GILEAD — The Village is accepting nominations for the Dr. Nathan Tucker Award. This award is presented every year to an individual who makes Mount Gilead a better place to live.

This person is someone who shows dedication through volunteerism, project and other activities to the community. If you would like to nominate an individual, explain why he or she should receive this award.

Your letter should be limited to 750 words and must be postmarked by July 9, 2021 or hand delivered to the Mount Gilead Village Office, 72 W. High St., Mount Gilead, Ohio 43338.

The Dr. Nathan Tucker Award cannot be awarded to individuals who are elected to a county or village position.

It is spearheaded by Village Council’s Development and Zoning Committee.