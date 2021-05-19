Consolidated, Chamber recognize top students

MOUNT GILEAD — In cooperation with Consolidated Cooperative, the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce announced its Student of the Month recipients from Morrow County High Schools and area technical schools.

“Each Student of the Month displays hard work in the classroom, active involvement in the community, and outstanding leadership skills. They are students who have devoted impressive time and effort to their education and personal development; driven to be successful; are making a noticeable impact within their schools as those who go above and beyond normal standards and raises the bar for others,” a news release states.

“They stand out amongst their peers and are a positive influence on everyone.”

The Chamber recognized seven Morrow County students and presented them with a certificate and gift card.

• Bret Shipman — Mount Gilead High School.

• Rebekah Sturdivant — Tri-Rivers Career Center.

• Hannah Caldwell — Gilead Christian School.

• Emilie Drumm — Northmor High School.

• Luke Goers — Cardington-Lincoln High School.

• Alana Parsons — Highland High School.

• Gavin Hobson — Pioneer Career & Technology Center.