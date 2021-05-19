Morrow County Hospital receives 5-star rating for quality

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Hospital was one of only 35 hospitals in Ohio that received a 5-star rating from CMS (The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) based on 37 measures of performance in five categories that include mortality, safety of care, readmission rates, patient experience and timely/effective care.

Hospitals report data to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services through the Hospital Inpatient Quality Reporting Program, Hospital Outpatient Quality Reporting Program, Hospital Readmission Reduction Program, Hospital-Acquired Condition Reduction Program, and Hospital Value-Based Purchasing Program. Overall star ratings aren’t calculated for Veterans Health Administration or Department of Defense hospitals.

Only hospitals that have at least 3 measures within 3 measure groups with at least one of those groups being Mortality or Safety of Care, are eligible for an overall star rating.

Not all hospitals report all measures. Therefore, some hospitals may not be eligible, a news release states.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team for this achievement,” said CJ Miller, president & CEO, Morrow County Hospital. “They provide quality care to our patients every day through focused efforts and work that meets our high standards for care. This recognition means a lot to our team and gives our patients and community the confidence to know they can trust us with their care.”