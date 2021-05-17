Village to work on streets

MOUNT GILEAD — Residents soon will see work being done on village streets.

Resurfacing bid paperwork is being put together and the 2021 crack sealing is scheduled to take place in the next few weeks, Village Administrator Derek Allen told village council Monday night.

Also, the fountain on the square recently was turned on for the summer. “It’s a nice addition to the square after not having it turned on last year due to Covid,” Allen said.

In other business:

• The village Service Department excavated, formed and poured the base for the back-up generator at the fire department.

• A sink hole was discovered at 800 West Marion Road. The sanitary sewer pipe is broken and need repaired. A pipe television crew examined the manhole to determine the length of repair needed and the costs involved.

• Fire Chief Chad Swank recognized those who passed the fire exam: Jacob Scott, Nathan Kidwell, Glenn Bragg, Alexis McCoy and Connor McKirgan.

“These folks sacrifice a lot and put in a lot of hours,” Swank said. The training amounts to about 270 hours.

• Council member Kay Hines was re-elected to serve on the Rivercliff Cemetery board for another term.

• The parks and recreation board is conducting a survey on the village’s needs for recreation, in conjunction with Mount Gilead Schools.

“This will help us collect data and decide what’s needed in the village in terms of recreation,” Mayor Jamie Brucker said.

• Police Chief Adam Lakey gave his department’s report, which amounted to 76 calls for service, compared with 86 in 2020. Six were theft-related crimes and four were drug charges.

• Work on the water plant intermediate pumps is ongoing.

• Forty five day notices were sent to the homeowners on Bank Street and a portion of Union Street for the switch from the 4-inch main to the 10-inch main. There has been a delay in getting materials due to supply issues.