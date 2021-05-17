Cardington man injured in Marion County accident

MARION — A Morrow County man was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Michael K. Hatfield, 39, of Cardington, was flown from the scene by MedFlight to OSU Wexner Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the Patrol stated in a news release.

The incident took place at approximately 4:11 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 47 and Gooding Road in Prospect Township.

According to authorities, the crash involved a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Sherry E. Krouse, 62, of Marion, and a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Hatfield.

The report states Hatfield was traveling westbound on State Route 47. Krouse was traveling northbound on Gooding Road, failed to yield to the posted stop signs, entered the intersection, and was struck by the Harley Davidson. The Chevrolet traveled off the west side of Gooding Road and struck a guy wire.

Krouse was transported by Fort Morrow EMS to Marion General Hospital with minor injuries. The occupants of the Chevrolet were wearing their seatbelts. Hatfield was not wearing a helmet.

This crash remains under investigation.