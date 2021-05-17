Posted on by

MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE


May 11-16

Vandalism, Road 179, Harmony

Suspicious Person, Road 108, Franklin

Suspicious Vehicle, Road 124, Harmony

Larceny, E. High St., Edison

Vandalism, E. High St., Edison

Burglary, Road 153, Westfield

Animal Call, SR 314, Troy

Threats/Harassment, SR 61, Bennington

Suspicious Vehicle, SR 309, Washington

Suspicious Vehicle, Road 260, Bennington

Theft, Road 26, Bennington

Domestic Dispute, Portland St., Chesterville

Animal Call, Road 190, Chester

Threats/Harassment, Road 183, Chester

Suspicious Vehicle, US 42, Congress

Suspicious Person, Road 59, Perry

Threats/Harassment, SR 229, S Bloomfield

Suspicious Vehicle, SR 95, Chester

Threats/Harassment, Road 80, Perry

Forgery, Young Ave., Mount Gilead

Assault, SR 229, S. Bloomfield

Accident, SR 61, Bennington

Assault, Road 178, Chester

Non Injury Accident, Road 115, Gilead

Neighbor Trouble, Bucyrus Road, Washington

Neighbor Trouble, Road 108, Franklin

Assault, Road 178, Chester

Suspicious Vehicle, Road 242, Perry

Suspicious Vehicle, SR 314, Perry

Assist Other Unit, Road 198, S Bloomfield

Theft, Road 99, Gilead

Domestic Dispute, Road 169, Lincoln

ATV Complaint, Road 218, Peru

Suspicious Vehicle, Road 179, Harmony

Neighbor Trouble, Road 169, Lincoln

Threats/Harassment, SR 19, Congress

Bad Checks/Forgery, Road 23, Harmony

Threats/Harassment, Road 21, S Bloomfield

Domestic Dispute, Edison