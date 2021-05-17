Purple Indian back in business

MOUNT GILEAD — Purple Indian owners Zac Butterfield and James (Jay) Walsh are striving to bring back the pizza, sub and salad recipes their customers remember from their high school days.

Butterfield and Walsh are longtime friends and purchased the local pizza restaurant and building last September.

“Our focus is on what the community wants,” Butterfield said, adding that their dough is made fresh every day and cheese is hand shredded.

They learned who the original suppliers were and then experimented with recipes to come as close as possible to the flavors and taste of the pizzas and subs that customers remember.

They have been working on cleaning and remodeling since the fall. In January and February they began training employees and opened gradually to test their recipes. Their classic pizzas include the supreme, meat, veggie, BBQ chicken and chicken with multiple toppings. Sub classics are the Chief, Pizza, Italian sub, ham and cheese and chicken bacon ranch.

The main upgrades were in new coolers, freezer, dough roller and new sheeter. There is new flooring and they did a thorough cleaning as they brought the building up to code.

Walsh and Butterfield have completed the cleanup and improvements themselves with help from friends and licensed plumbers and electricians. They worked closely with the Morrow County Health Department to be sure they put in place the needed upgrades for the building that was constructed in 1981.

Walsh said they have plans for future expansion for both the building and the Purple Indian menu. They are keeping their options open on how to use the building’s lower floor that has had several uses in the past.

Both Butterfield and Walsh grew up in Mount Gilead and appreciate the support of customers and friends as they open. They also want to give back to the community.

Last week they began with a fundraiser for the Mount Gilead High School Indians baseball team. The Chamber of Commerce did a ribbon cutting on May 16.

Purple Indian is at 508 W. Marion Road in Mount Gilead behind Park National Bank. Hours are Sunday and Monday 4-8 p.m., closed Tuesday and Wednesday, open Thursday 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 – 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday open 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

For orders call 419-947-4777.

Zac Butterfield, left, and James (Jay) Walsh stand by the pizza ovens at the Purple Indian. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/05/web1_Purple-Indian-1.jpg Zac Butterfield, left, and James (Jay) Walsh stand by the pizza ovens at the Purple Indian. Alberta Stojkovic | For The Sentinel The Morrow County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Sunday, May 16 for The Purple Indian. Chamber members joined the owners’ family and friends to celebrate the event. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/05/web1_ribbon-cutting.jpg The Morrow County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Sunday, May 16 for The Purple Indian. Chamber members joined the owners’ family and friends to celebrate the event. Alberta Stojkovic | For The Sentinel

New owners, old recipes at popular eatery