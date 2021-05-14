Meetings, events

• Downtown Days, May 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Mount Gilead. Food, entertainment, escape artist, rock painting and merchants’ sales. Sponsored by the Mount Gilead Merchants Association.

• Gunsmoke Classic Sporting Clay Shoot, Cardinal Center, June 11. Proceeds benefit Morrow County Chamber of Commerce. Four-person teams. Contact morrowchamber.com for details.

• The Morrow County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly meeting on May 22 at the New Life Assembly of God, 290 Lincoln Ave., Mount Gilead. Kevin Evans shares the incredible story of Dr. Nathan Tucker. Dr. Tucker, world famous as inventor of his Asthma Specific treatment, was a successful businessman and philanthropist. He built several of the buildings on Main Street and was very active in the community. Meeting is at 2 p.m. and open to the public. Masks and social distancing required.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

