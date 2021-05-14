Escape Guy coming to Mount Gilead

MOUNT GILEAD — A performer known the world over for his escape artistry, magic and humor is coming here Saturday, May 22.

Michael Griffin, aka The Escape Guy, is a featured performer at Downtown Days, sponsored by The Mount Gilead Merchants Association. This is the first in a series of Downtown Days celebrations designed to bring visitors into the village.

He will perform at noon.

Griffin “combines intensely original magic and impossible escapes,” according to his web site.

He is offering cash to purchase old handcuffs for his collection, cited as being one of the largest in the world. He also will get wrapped up in chains and possibly allow audience members to tie him up and keep him prisoner. If they do, they go away $1,000 richer for their efforts.

In 2002 Griffin was the only escape artist granted permission to re-enact Houdini’s 1912 death-defying escape, performing it off the Florida coast.

Downtown Days organizers are planning food and other entertainment this year.

Best Living Escape Artist Michael Griffin pictured in a straitjacket during an episode of the CW Network show Masters Of Illusion. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/05/web1_Escape-Guy-2.jpg Best Living Escape Artist Michael Griffin pictured in a straitjacket during an episode of the CW Network show Masters Of Illusion. Courtesy photo

Staff Report

See www.escapeguy.com for more on Griffin.

