Mount Gilead High School to launch College Credit Plus Academy

MOUNT GILEAD — College Credit Plus is Ohio’s dual enrollment program that provides students in grades 7-12 the opportunity to earn college and high school credits at the same time by taking courses through Ohio colleges or universities.

The purpose of this program is to enhance students’ career readiness and postsecondary success, while providing a wide variety of options to college-ready students, at no or limited costs to students and families.

MGHS will be offering 13 in-house courses for the 2021-2022 school year, in the areas of math, Language Arts, Social Studies, Social Sciences, Digital Media, Video and Photography, computer and management.

Students will be working through Marion Technical College with courses being taught by MG staff as Adjunct Professors at MTC. Currently more than 60 students have signed letters of intent to participate in the MGHS CCP Academy.