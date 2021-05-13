Morrow County Commissioners Timothy Siegfried, Tom Whiston and Tim Abraham signed a proclamation for National Police Week, noting the week of May 9-15. May 15 was declared Peace Officers Memorial Day. In the United States there are more than 800,000 sworn local, state and federal law enforcement officers serving. The commissioners salute the service and honors the valor and dedication of all law enforcement professionals. In 2020 a total of 264 federal, state, military, tribal and local police officers were killed in the line of duty.

Courtesy photo