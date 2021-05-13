Gleaners recognize Whetstone Industries

MOUNT GILEAD — Members of Chester Arbor recently recognized the staff at Whetstone Industries for their patience and dedication during the pandemic.

Each was given a waxed begonia as a reminder they are helping people bloom and grow. They were also given a hand-shaped cookie with a heart cut from the palm indicating the caring hands they have as they share their talents with their clients on a daily basis.

Shown from left: Rita Barton, president; Kevin Evans, Janet Bedwell, Becky Kilgore and Rosemary Levings. Maggie Clark was present, but not in photo. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/05/web1_Chester-ARbor-at-Whetstone.jpg Shown from left: Rita Barton, president; Kevin Evans, Janet Bedwell, Becky Kilgore and Rosemary Levings. Maggie Clark was present, but not in photo. Courtesy photo