Memorial Day observances set to go

Memorial Day in Cardington this year will have a double meaning.

The program. to be held in Glendale Cemetery on May 31 will include a rededication ceremony of the Civil War Monument. The event will begin with a parade that will step off at 1 p.m. from the American Legion Post Home on Park Avenue and proceed to the cemetery.

The parade will include a color guard made up of members of the American Legion Post 97, Squadron 97 of the Sons of the American Legion and Auxiliary Unit 97. They will be followed by veterans, Civil War re-enactors, the Cardington-Lincoln High School marching band, village officials, a riderless horse, a bagpipe player and local fire, police and EMS vehicles.

Walking behind them will be a column of 303 people wearing placards naming the soldiers whose names are on the monument.

The ceremony at the monument will include the traditional observance in addition to the rededication ceremony. Master of Ceremonies will be Wes Goodman, Commander of Squadron 97 of the SAL and a member

of the Civil War Monument Restoration Committee. The colors will be posted by Post 97 who will raise the flag and place memorial wreaths while the band, directed by John Brehm, plays the National Anthem.

Giving the invocation will be Dawn Ruehrmund and Diana McClure, great, great great granddaughters of S. C. Kirkpatrick, a Civil War veteran, who gave the invocation at the original dedication.

Cardington Mayor Susie Peyton will give the welcome and Post 97 and Commander Jim Crawford will lead the POW-MIA Remembrance service.

Tess Ruehrmund, great, great, great granddaughter of S. C. Kirkpatrick, will read General Logan’s Orders. Quinn Macyeko, a member of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education, will give the Gettysburg Address. Patriotic music will be played by the band.

Speaker will be Pat Drouhard, chairman of the Civil War Monument Restoration Committee. Following his address Past Post 97 Commander Jim Morris will lead the rededication ceremony, while a bagpiper plays “Amazing Grace.”

The printed program will name all soldiers on the monument and will list all donors to the monument restoration.

Any individual, family, group, business or organizations are invited to join the parade and can join by contacting Goodman at wesleygoodman@gmail.com. Those participating will be meeting at the American Legion Community Park shelter house at noon on Monday, May 31, before the parade.

Other planned events:

• Services will be held at Bryn Zion Cemetery located at 5520 County Road 240, Mount Gilead at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 31.

This year’s speaker will be Bernie Kessler, former District Commander of the Sons of The American Legion. Participating in the program will be the combined Color Guard from the Nelson E. Campbell Jr. VFW Post 8054 and AMVETS post 87, led by Commander Dan Fricke.

The invocation and benediction by Pastor Jeff Hubschman of Bryn Zion Baptist Church. Taps will be played by Liam Shotwell and singing of the National Anthem will be performed by Mt. Gilead High School Student Madilyn Elson.

Residents are asked to bring flags for the Individual Flag Dedication that will be rededicated by Mitchell Madeker in Remembrance of Betty Ritchey.

The new Veteran’s Memorial will be dedicated during this service. Veterans of all wars and conflicts are encouraged to attend and join in the ceremony. In case of rain, the ceremony will be held in the church.

Questions can be answered by Ric Lyle at 419-564-5438.

• Chesterville Memorial Day services will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery at 9 a.m. on May 31. Speaker will be Keith Sparks. The color guard, Highland band, and Highland ROTC will also participate. Seating is available. For info contact Charlotte Chipps at chippsch@gmail.com or 614-832-0171.

• Bloomfield Cemetery will hold a Memorial Day Service on Memorial Day, May 31, at 1 p.m. Speaker will Ken Davies, a West Point graduate. The Highland Marching Band will provide the music and the Highland NJROTC will present the flag.

The new Veterans Memorial that will be dedicated on Memorial Day at Bryn Zion Cemetery. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/05/web1_BrynZion.jpg The new Veterans Memorial that will be dedicated on Memorial Day at Bryn Zion Cemetery. Courtesy photo