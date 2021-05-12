C-L schools kept Covid-19 cases in check

CARDINGTON — Winding up the school year, members of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education considered many topics when they met Monday, May 10.

Referring to COVID-19, Superintendent Brian Petrie said the school had its first case in six weeks last week and only 54 cases the entire year.

He credits the low number to “teachers, staff and parents being forthcoming and careful taking care of things.” Petrie added, “I hope there are less restrictions next year.”

In other business:

• Giving the finance report, Jon Mason, treasurer, asked and received approval from the board to allow for the treasurer position coverage to be provided for under district employee policy in lieu of separate surety bond. Approval was also given the MMGW Literacy Improvement grant, $3,650.

Referring to the five year forecast, Mason said, “Revenues are beginning to recover, but not to the level prior to the pandemic. Expenditures have been offset by state and federal stimulus dollars, supporting wages, supplies and bus purchase costs.”

• Petrie announced start times for the 2021-2022 school year: high school: 7:45 a.m. to 2:32 p.m.; middle school: 8:35 a.m. to 3:32 p.m.; elementary: 7:45 a.m. to 2:22 p.m. and preschool: to be announced. Public comment period can be made until June 13.

• The summer meals program will take place again with meals being brought to the Cardington Public Library for their Summer Reading Program. He noted the USDA has extended the reimbursable meals through the next school year for all students.

• The Food Service Agreement with River Valley Schools includes the Food Service Coordinator July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022, $39,611.56.

• The board approved a senior class of 65 students for graduation. Petrie reviewed commencement services which will be held in the Murphy Gym. Five guests per graduate will be allowed to attend.

• Giving his report on Strategic Planning was board member Quinn Maceyko who culminated 26 pages of recommendations for the school district to accomplish over the next five years. He thanked all who participated on this committee, including Petrie and Steve Fissell, for their help.

• Approved were the retirement/resignations of Christy Short, educational aide, whose retirement is effective July 1, 2021; Jennifer McConnell, high school secretary, whose resignation is effective June 30, 2021 and Raelynn Counts, middle school, whose last day worked was April 23, 2021. Short has served in her position for 32 years.

• The board will meet June 28.