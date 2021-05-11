COLLEGE NEWS

Schreiber earns degree

Max Holden Schreiber of Cardington was among 3,512 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 7 and 8.

Schreiber earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the College of Business.

Ohio Dominican graduates

Ohio Dominican University congratulates the 176 students who earned their degree following the spring 2021 semester.

The following individuals were included in this year’s graduating class.

Katelyn Denney of Ashley earned a Bachelor of Science.

Colten Oakley of Marengo earned a Bachelor of Science.