Downtown Days starts May 22

MOUNT GILEAD — The Mount Gilead Merchants Association has some fresh ideas to bring visitors downtown starting with the first Downtown Days.

Entertainment and sales are planned for Saturday, May 22, according to Kate Stuttler, co-owner of The Village Gathering Place.

“We have collaboratively come together with local businesses to form this association and bringing together the community and traffic to local businesses.”

Downtown Days is one Saturday per month, starting next week. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Look for the dates listed on the light poles around the main square. We will have sidewalk sales, area restaurants having specials and entertainment for the family,” Stuttler said.

Bret Kuchar, president of the association and owner of Charlie’s Old School Flea Market, is excited about the planned entertainment.

“We have Michael Griffin, the escape guy. He is actually world-renowned with his act. We are excited to have him here,” Kuchar said.

The Mount Gilead Public Library is sponsoring a rock painting event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the square’s green space.

Kuchar said more is planned for this summer and fall.

“Some of our upcoming events are musicians and other fun activities,” he said. “We are trying to attract families downtown with their children. Come be a part of it.”

Organizers hope to grow the event throughout the year.

“We invite Mount Gilead and surrounding towns to come and give us your ideas on what you’d like to see … maybe some food vendors as well as entertainment,” Stuttler said.

“The goal behind this is community. We have a new barbecue place going in and our area restaurants will be running specials for Downtown Days.”

The goal is to bring food trucks and other forms of entertainment in coming months.

Mount Gilead Bucks is a promotion local merchants are sponsoring.

Participating retailers will have raffle drawings in their stores. For every $10 spent, you’ll get a ticket for drawing of prizes. That includes African Wildlife Safari in Port Clinton, sponsored by WVXG, and other prizes.

Upcoming dates include an event in conjunction with the village-wide garage sales on June 25-26 and the car show on July 24. The association has events planned through Oct. 9.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/05/web1_Downtown-Days-Logo.jpg

Food, entertainment planned in village