Carsner re-joins cemetery board

Opening the Cardington Village council meeting Monday evening was their semi-annual meeting with Cardington Township trustees and members of the Glendale Union Cemetery Board.

All approved the re-appointment of Scott Carsner as a member-at-large.

Carsner, a member of the Glendale Union Cemetery Board, was absent. Also absent was Cardington Township Trustee Brandon Strain.

In other business:

• Deb Fry, village fiscal officer, reported on her attendance at two recent American Rescue Plan Act Seminars, related to funds disbursed directly to villages of less than 50,000 by the State Office of Budget and Management. Fry also questioned council as to how they would like to conduct the RITA delinquent tax payer letter program.

No vote was taken on this, but the letter program will be completed this year.

• Bills approved for payment totaled $73,584.86. included $5,600 to Clear Fork Valley Electric related to voltage issues; $1,000 to Friends of Carding- ton and $1,195 to Micro System Solutions for replacement of the mayor’s lap top.

• Council accepted the acting village administrator’s recommendation of Gus Peyton to the position of temporary part time street worker for the village.

Giving the police report in the absence of Chief James Wallace was Patrolman Justin Otterbacher, who said the department took a total of 62 calls for service in April. Officers Michael Kutsik and Kristy Duke started their FTO training period last week.

• Approved an ordinance accepting the recommendation of the village engineer to accept the bid of Strawser Paving Company for the installation of the West Main Street sidewalk and authorized the acting village administrator (Walt Pollock) and Fiscal Officer to enter into a contract. Voting against the measure was council member Nancy Edwards.

• Pollock reported they are doing “wrap up” work at the newly completed Water Treatment Plant, including lawnwork at the site. He added they are searching for a source to place the processed sludge from the Waste Water Treatment plant.

• Committee reports included that of councilman Troy Ruehrmund, who said they are still seeking walkers to total 300 for the Memorial Day parade.

• Following discussion, council agreed to close village offices at noon every Friday beginning May 7.