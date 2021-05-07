Patrol: Mount Gilead man killed in crash

MOUNT GILEAD – A Mount Gilead man was killed Friday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Gilead Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Landon A. Hanahan, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash at approximately 5:45 a.m.

The Patrol stated Hanahan was operating a 2006 Jeep Liberty northbound on County Road 30. Hanahan drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

According to the Mount Gilead Post of the OSHP, Hanahan was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Morrow County EMS, Mount Gilead Fire and Rescue, Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Morrow County Coroner’s Office.

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Mount Gilead Post.