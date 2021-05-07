Hospital Advisory Group meeting set

MC-HIC Advisory Board

Monday, May 10, 2021

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Community Services Building, 619 W. Marion Rd.

Topic: MC-HIC May 10, 2021

Time: May 10, 2021 06:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/97788096952?pwd=YmFqSURkcWQ0QUhNMzlaRUpIZnFaZz09

Meeting ID: 977 8809 6952

Passcode: healthcare

One tap mobile

+16465588656,,97788096952#,,,,*4064919234# US (New York)

+13017158592,,97788096952#,,,,*4064919234# US (Washington DC)

Agenda

1. Call to Order

2. Approval of May 4 Meeting Minutes

3. Discussion of opinion poll emailed to hospital staff 4/27

4. Next steps

5. Other Business

a. May meetings

i. Tuesday, May 18, Community Services Bldg.

ii. Monday, May 24, Ag Credit

6. Adjourn