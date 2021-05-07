Meetings, events

• The Friends of the Galion Big Four Depot plan to host Depot Day Galion on Saturday, May 22. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature tours, displays, presentations, discussions, food and mini-train rides.

• Headwaters Outdoor Education Center is hosting a mini-garden workshop May 16 at 2 p.m. Carri Jagger from OSU Extension will demonstrate the use of unique containers for summer beauty. You can bring your own container.

• Central Ohio Cruise-In for Boy Scout Troop 382; Saturday, June 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Centerburg High School; trophies, food, music. All street vehicles welcome; $10 registration fee; judging at 1 p.m. Information at boyscouttroop382@gmail.com.

Blood drive

May 15: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Johnsville Fire Station, 7478 County Road 242.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/05/web1_calendar.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.