Miller receives community award for commitment to local healthcare

MOUNT GILEAD — CJ Miller, president and CEO of Morrow County Hospital and resident of Marengo, was recently acknowledged by his peers and community leaders with an award recognizing his commitment to local healthcare as well as a proclamation commending him on the hospital’s assistance with the COVID-19 pandemic in the community.

Deanna Brant, executive director of Delaware/Morrow County Mental Health & Recovery Services, presented the award with an inscription that read, “Leadership Vision Integrity – In recognition and appreciation of your insight, your thoughtful guidance and continued quest for excellence.”

Brant added, “We are so grateful to have CJ as a leader in this community. His commitment to keeping healthcare local is critical to the residents in Morrow County. He has spent 16 years of his career dedicated to caring for our community.”

In attendance for the presentation was Brenda Harden, Morrow County Hospital board member; Senator Bill Reineke; an assistant to Representative Troy Balderson; the county commissioners; Board Chair Richard Benson; and a number of hospital leaders and associates.

Miller has been in his current role since 2015, after serving in various roles since 2005, including vice president of Operations at Morrow County Hospital.

Miller received his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology form Ashland University, went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Physical Therapy from Andrews University and then also earned his Master’s degree in Business in Administration from Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

CJ Miller, president and CEO of Morrow County Hospital receives award from Deanna Brant, executive director of Delaware/Morrow County Mental Health & Recovery Services. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/05/web1_cj-award-2-1.jpg CJ Miller, president and CEO of Morrow County Hospital receives award from Deanna Brant, executive director of Delaware/Morrow County Mental Health & Recovery Services. Courtesy photo