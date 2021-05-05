Memorial bricks for veterans to be dedicated

MOUNT GILEAD — A ceremony honoring Morrow County Veterans will be conducted on Saturday, May 22 at 10 a.m. at the Morrow County Veteran’s Memorial adjacent to the Morrow County Courthouse.

Memorial bricks for Morrow County service men and women will be dedicated at the ceremony.

The Morrow County Veteran’s Color Guard will be in attendance to provide a rifle salute along with the playing of Taps. The public is invited to observe the ceremony.

This ceremony is sponsored by the Morrow County Joint Veteran’s Committee, Bruce Fissel, Commander, along with Darci Woods and Ryan Lawson of the Morrow County Veteran’s Service office.

The ceremony will be conducted by Frank Hickman II, a member of the Joint Veteran’s Committee.