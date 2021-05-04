Awards banquet

Northmor FFA held its annual awards banquet on April 15.

Despite the difficult year, there were still many awards achieved by the members. After opening ceremonies, President Zoe Parrott welcomed all the members and their families. Emma Smith recited the FFA creed. The Honorary Chapter Farmer was awarded toBrendan Gwirtz, Northmor High School Principal.

Awards given include: Record Keeping winners were Maggie Brewer, Anna Erlsten, Riley Yunker, and Emilie Drumm. Fruit Sales winners were recognized with Kaylene Brinkman first place and Riley Yunker in second place. Scholarship Award winners included: (Freshman Level) Emma Smith, Alivia Blanton, Kelbie McDonald, Maggie Brewer, Bryson Keirns; (Sophomore Level) Jed Adams, Lauren Johnson, Riley Johnson, Kylee Bilancini, Anna Erlsten ; (Junior Level) Andrew Armrose, Katylyn Barney, Riley Yunker ; (Senior Level) Emilie Drumm, and Zoe Parrott.

The Soil, Meats, Horse, Wildlife, and Livestock Judging teams were recognized. Public Speaking and Job Interview contestants were also given recognition. Special recognition was given to the Soil Team and Meat Evaluation team for both placing fifth in the state contest.

Both teams consisted of Jed Adams, Riley Johnson, Lauren Johnson, and Kylee Bilancini. Jed Adam was also recognized for qualifying for the state level in public speaking.

Proficiency award winners were introduced in their individual categories which included: Small Animal Production – Morgan Wiseman; Goat Production – Maddison Yaussy; Agriculture Processing – Anna Erlsten; Forest Management – Riley Johnson; Diversified Livestock – Maddison Yaussy; Sheep Production- Zoe Parrott; and Diversified Agriculture – Zoe Parrott.

Zoe Parrott was especially recognized for being a top four finalist in the state sheep proficiency award. She will find out her final placing during the state convention.

FFA Advisor Ken Parrott presented the final awards. The Star Greenhand was presented to Emma Smith. Outstanding Leadership Award was given to Emilie Drumm; The Ag Credit 110% Award and Star Chapter Farmer was given to Zoe Parrott.

Finally the new 2021-2022 officers were installed: President – Jed Adams, Vice-President – Riley Johnson, Secretary – Maddison Yaussy, Treasurer – Kylee Bilancini, Reporter – Emma Smith, Sentinel – Bryce Cooper, Student Advisor – Lauren Johnson. President Jed Adams adjourned the banquet.

Zoe Parrott Wins State

Sheep Proficiency Award

Last week during the virtual State FFA Convention, Northmor FFA member Zoe Parrott learned she won the State Sheep Proficiency Award. FFA proficiency awards are designed to recognize FFA members with outstanding supervised agricultural experience projects.

Zoe was the runner-up at the state level last year as a junior. Zoe is the daughter of Ken and Patty Parrott and will attend the Ohio State University this fall to pursue a degree in agriculture education.

Northmor FFA's new officer team. Zoe Parrott. Senior Leadership Award Winner and Chapter Star Farmer Emilie Drumm and Zoe Parrott. Star Greenhand Emma Smith with Advisor Mr. Parrott.