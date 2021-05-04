Patrol focuses on motorcycle safety in May

COLUMBUS — May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and the Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind motorcyclists to ride trained and sober. As summer approaches, motorists should be aware of an increase in motorcycles on the roadways.

In 2020, there were 3,982 traffic crashes involving motorcycles that resulted in 214 deaths and 3,590 injuries. Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Summit and Lucas counties accounted for 34 percent of the motorcycle crashes in Ohio.

“Motorcycle safety is a shared responsibility,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “All motorists need to be aware of their surroundings and other vehicles using the roadway.”

Taking a training class, wearing safety equipment and riding with proper endorsements will help you protect yourself and others. Last year, 52 percent of at-fault motorcycle drivers involved in crashes did not have a motorcycle endorsement on their license.

“Riding responsibly starts by ensuring you are properly trained and wearing proper safety equipment before getting on a motorcycle,” said Lt. Gurjit S. Grewal, Mount Gilead Post Commander. “It is also important to obey all traffic laws and to never ride impaired.”

Motorists should give motorcyclists a full lane of travel and look for them at intersections and while changing lanes. Always allow plenty of space in front of the vehicle you are driving and do not follow a motorcycle too closely.

Ohio law requires helmets for riders under 18 and drivers with less than one year of motorcycle experience. Passengers on motorcycles must wear helmets when the driver is required to do so.

For information visit www.motorcycle.ohio.gov.

A statistical map detailing citations and other motorcycle related information can be found at

https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/Motorcycle_Bulletin_2021.pdf.

