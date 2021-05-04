Shots fired, striking two houses in Morrow County

On May and 3, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received several reports of shots being fired from a vehicle in the areas of the 1800 block of County Road 26, 2100 block of County Road 170, 2900 block of County Road 25 and the 4000 block of County Road 21.

Two of these incidents resulted in houses being struck by bullets. No injuries were reported.

“The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received several tips from citizens and we continue to follow up on those tips,” said Sheriff John Hinton.

“We encourage the public to contact the Detective Bureau at 419-947-2286 with any information related to this matter.”