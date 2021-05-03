Side-by-side vehicle usage requested

MOUNT GILEAD — Three residents asked village council Monday night to consider allowing the driving of side-by-side vehicles with the village limits.

Greg and Bobbi Hadberg and Rob Snyder own those vehicles and said they are different from golf carts, which also are prohibited.

“They’re nothing like golf carts,” Greg said. Snider noted they are gas-powered and require a license, registration and insurance.

Council will review the request and assign it to a committee to explore.

Mayor Jamie Brucker noted one concern is the presence of several state routes that intersect the village corporation limits.

“You can cross a state highway in one, but not drive on it,” he said.

Side by sides are “classified as a utility vehicle, much like a John Deere Gator,” said Village Police Chief Adam Lakey.

In other business:

• Lakey reported that a new radar speed sign has arrived and will be installed on Iberia Street near the corporation limit. There is an ongoing concern of speeding vehicles entering the village.

• Council approved entering a 3-year agreement with Lexipol. It is a company based in Texas that provides policy manuals, training bulletins, and consulting services to law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and other public safety departments.

“This helps bring our policies up to standard,” Brucker said.

The cost is $8,000.

• Village Administrator Derek Allen said the spring clean-up was complete at a cost of $2,900. “Most people brought their items to the pool,” he said.

• Donations from businesses and individuals to the annual 4th of July fireworks display has reached $4,000. This is in addition to the $10,000 budgeted by the village.