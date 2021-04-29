Gilead Fitness celebrates Lift-a-thon success

MOUNT GILEAD — Gilead Fitness (GF) members and friends cheered each other on as 14 participants vied for first place honors in three weight-lifting events at Gilead Fitness last Saturday.

Gilead Fitness board member Kim Bood explained that each participant competed in all three events that included: squat, bench press and dead lift. The total lifted from all three events were added together to determine the winner.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Bood, who congratulated winners and all the participants who put in a lot of training and effort.

The men’s winner was Jereme Williams with a total of 1,380 lifted. Women’s winner was Morgan Lanum lifting a total of 605.

Jereme Williams and Kelly Dickerson were recognized for raising the most money for the fundraiser in the men’s and women’s divisions. Prizes were awarded to winning participants with Jordan Connor donating GNC Lean Shakes for all participants.

GF board president Greg Gompf was pleased that about $2,000 was raised by the fundraiser with more pledges still to come in. Gompf thanked all who participated and pledged for participants. The funds will be used for equipment in the weight room as well as some going for operating Gilead Fitness.

GF Board members also thanked Pizzaburg and all who participated in their fundraiser for Gilead Fitness last week. More than $700 was raised through the Pizzaburg fundraiser for the fitness center.

Other Lift-a-thon participants and their weight lifted in the event included men: Wayne Lanum 1,260; Lance Hartman 1,220; Colton Stanley 1,185; Brandon Fleming 1,175; Anthony Thorpe 1,055; Jordan Connor 1,035; Steven Dent 1,020; Alex Coder 1,000; Schuylar Welch 635 and Josh Stuber 515,

In the women’s division: Kelly Dickerson totaled 465 and Riley Stanley 455.

Gilead Fitness Gym is at 16 S. Main St. in Mount Gilead and is accessible to members 24/7.

Find Gilead Fitness on Facebook or its website: www.gileadfitness.org.

Lift-a-thon participants are shown at the end of the event. Morgan Lanum competes in the deadlift event. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/04/web1_IMG_0680.jpg Lift-a-thon participants are shown at the end of the event. Morgan Lanum competes in the deadlift event. Alberta Stojkovic | For The Sentinel Lift-a-thon participants are shown at the end of the event. Morgan Lanum competes in the deadlift event. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/04/web1_IMG_0696.jpg Lift-a-thon participants are shown at the end of the event. Morgan Lanum competes in the deadlift event. Alberta Stojkovic | For The Sentinel