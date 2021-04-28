Monument back home

The Civil War returned to Glendale Cemetery this week. It had been removed in October 2020 and restored in Oberlin, Ohio. It is inscribed with the names of 303 Cardington village and Cardington Township residents who served in the Civil War. According to records, 57 of those named are buried in the cemetery. A celebration recognizing the monument and the veterans named on it will be held on Memorial Day. It was erected in 1897.

