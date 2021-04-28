Awards banquet

Members of the Cardington FFA and their guests met Friday, April 16, in the Murphy Gym at the high school for the 81st annual FFA Awards banquet.

The 415 persons attending abided by the pandemic rules, wearing masks and observing social distancing.

Erin Wollett, chapter advisor, greeted guests. Chapter members conducted the program which included special awards to Alexis Peters, Star Greenhand; Marcy Rollins and Meghan Greenawalt, Star Chapter Farmers; Brooke Clapham, most outstanding junior; Tess Ruehmrund, most outstanding senior and high point member; Camrie Meyers, reserve high point member and Justin Radel, 110% award.

Scholarships awarded included the Junior Brandum Memorial, $500 each to Tess Ruehrmund and Camrie Meyers; the FFA alumni scholarships $500 each, to Alexis Howard and Madison Brehm, presented by Betty Brandum and the Farm Association Scholarship; $1200, to Sydney Spires presented virtually by Jamie Etgen.

State Degree recipients this year were Luke Goers, Caitlyn Sherman, Hazel Jolliff, Brooklynn Clapham, Brice Jenkins, Justin Radel, Emma Burchett, Cameron Kinsey and Mady Franks.

American Degree Recipients are Jacob Levering, Connor Shinaberry, Deven Speck and Jeffrey Barker.

The chapter was named a top 10 overall chapter in Ohio; a state gold rated chapter; a top 10 state “Premier Chapter” in the area of growing leaders; a top 10 state Premier Chapter in the area of building communities and a top 10 state premier chapter in the area of strengthening agriculture.

Individually, there were nine state degree recipients; four American Degree recipients; five state proficiency finalists; one district proficiency winner and three state gold rated officers. The chapter’s advanced parliamentary procedure team was named state runner-up in this year’s competition.

They have qualified to compete in the Eastern States Exposition (Big E) in September.

Named officers for 2021-2022 are Brooke Clapham, president; Joe Denney, vice president; Bryce Moodispaugh, secretary; Sarah Perry, assistant

secretary; Cameron Kinsey, treasurer; Ella Struck, assistant treasurer; Hazel Jolliff, reporter; Alexis Peters, assistant reporter; Colin McAvoy, Sentinel; Lexy Brook-Hobbs, student advisor and Meghan Greenawalt; chaplain.

Guests dined on Slack’s fried bologna sandwich and Brat Patty Sandwich, chips, dessert, pop and water. Special appreciation was extended to Gale Slack for providing the meat and stage plants for the evening and thanks was also extended to the Cardington football program for volunteering to prepare and serve the boxed meals.

Pictured are the FFA Honorary Degree winners honoree at the recent Cardington FFA spring banquet, from left: Matt and Amie Crum, Jackie Meyers, Dan Fisher and Superintendent Brian Petrie. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/04/web1_Honorary-Degree-recipients-FFA-banquet-2021.jpg Pictured are the FFA Honorary Degree winners honoree at the recent Cardington FFA spring banquet, from left: Matt and Amie Crum, Jackie Meyers, Dan Fisher and Superintendent Brian Petrie. Courtesy photos Cardington FFA Officers for 2021-2022 named at the Cardington FFA annual Spring banquet. From left: Colin McAvoy, Meghan Greenawalt, Ella Struck, Alexis Peters, Bryce Moodispaugh, Brooke Clapham, Joe Denney, Cameron Kinsey, Hazel Joliff, Alexis-Brook-Hobbs. Sarah Perry was absent from photo https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/04/web1_Cardington-FFA-Officers-for-2021-22.jpg Cardington FFA Officers for 2021-2022 named at the Cardington FFA annual Spring banquet. From left: Colin McAvoy, Meghan Greenawalt, Ella Struck, Alexis Peters, Bryce Moodispaugh, Brooke Clapham, Joe Denney, Cameron Kinsey, Hazel Joliff, Alexis-Brook-Hobbs. Sarah Perry was absent from photo Courtesy photos