Morrow County Hospital expands visitation policy

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Hospital has announced that effective Tuesday, April 27, it will allow two visitors each day for inpatient department patients only. Those visitors will be designated and be able to leave the patient room or hospital and come back into the building. Visitors must be 18 years or older.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask while in the facility, except while eating, and must be asymptomatic of COVID-19 symptoms.

The following exceptions will be made for patients in unique medical situations:

• Isolation/COVID patients will continue to follow the exemption policy that is currently in place of no visitors, except in end-of-life situations.

• Emergency, procedural and surgery will continue to follow the visitor restriction policy of one visitor per day. Visitors may come and go during the day and will be allowed back into the building if they leave.

• Visitors with disabilities who need assistance – Caretakers for visitors who are disoriented, disabled or in need of an interpreter are permitted.

Hours and entrances may continue to be limited while visitor restrictions are in place. For the latest visitor information, visit morrowcountyhospital.com or its Facebook page.