MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

April 19-26

WARNINGS GIVEN

An East Elm Street resident reported being assaulted by someone she knows. Several people were given disorderly conduct warnings.

THEFT REPORT

A resident reported purchasing a phone online and later found it had been reported as fraudulent or stolen. The seller refused to return the money or take the phone back.

ACCIDENT

Two residents reported being in a crash at West Cedar and North Cherry streets. They were advised to contact their insurance companies.

DRIVER CITED

A motorist was cited for stop sign violation and failure to stop after a crash after an accident on West Marion Street.

CITATIONS

A woman was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence, stop sign violation and open container at Bank and East Union streets.

THREATS MADE

A man was reportedly trying to break into a house on Lee Street and then made threats toward the resident.

DRIVER CITED

A driver was cited for driving under suspension and turn signal violation on South Main Street.

TRAFFIC OFFENSE

A motorist was cited on West Marion Road for failure to reinstate and speeding.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT

A dog was on the roadway on South Main Street and almost struck by a vehicle. Contact was made with the owner and it was returned home.

VANDALISM

Goodwill employees reported someone dumping a trailer full of trash behind their building and blocking access to the rear door.

STOLEN VEHICLE

A resident reported someone took her vehicle without permission. The vehicle was found and the key returned to the owner.