Mount Gilead FFA presents awards

Mount Gilead Schools board member Virgil Staley congratulated the Mount Gilead FFA on an excellent FFA Banquet last week.

Board member Mike Sayers said it was great to be able to have some activities in person this spring.

Awards presented included: Top Freshmen; Mikenzee Clapper and Mitchell Sayers, Top Sophomore Rebeka Clark; Top Junior Taylor Nelson and Top senior Braelyn Pfleiderer.

Star Greenhand went to Emily Mattix. The 110 percent award sponsored by Ag Credit went to Preston Clark. Star Chapter Farmer was Braelyn Pfleiderer and Dekalb Award was given to Olivia Looker.

Braelyn Pfleiderer will receive her State Degree virtually on April 29. Taylor Stephen and Makenzie Strahm will be receiving their American Degrees on Oct. 30 at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

Top Fruit Sales for 2020 were first place, Jillian West-Johnston, second place Becca Staley and third place, Austin Howard.

Honorary members inducted were Karie Staley representing Ohio Farmers Coop, Kurt and Lindsay Nelson as parents and supporters and Lisa Bowmar parent and supporter.

Mount Gilead High School Principal Deb Clauss congratulated the VoAg students and their instructor Matt Gompf on their banquet.

The 2021 FFA officer team from left: Taylor Nelson (President), Becca Staley (Vice President), Rebekah Clark (Secretary), Jillian West-Johnston (Treasurer), Tyler McKinney (Reporter), Briley Pfleiderer (Student Advisor), Taylor Ottman (Reporter)