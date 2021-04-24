Zoom link for Monday advisory group meeting

Topic: MC – HIC

Time: Apr 26, 2021 06:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/91881333743?pwd=ZndtbFlWZzdlbm1SY2RZdENmMnZ4QT09

Meeting ID: 918 8133 3743

Passcode: healthcare

One tap mobile

+13126266799,,91881333743#,,,,*7961283665# US (Chicago)

+16465588656,,91881333743#,,,,*7961283665# US (New York)

Agenda

1. Call to Order

2. Approval of April 20 Meeting Minutes

3. Link to all committee documents for members and the public: https://zimbra.xmission.com/home/healthadvisorygroup@co.morrow.oh.us/Briefcase/Public/Data%20Information

4. Survey of hospital employees

5. SWOT (Part 3): Discussion of consolidated priorities from 4/20 meeting

6. Initial recommendation template & draft-writing

7. Other Business

a. Recommended reading: The Hospital, The Hospital: Life, Death, and Dollars in a Small American Town by Brian Alexander

b. May meetings

i. Tuesday, May 4

ii. Monday, May 10

iii. Tuesday, May 18

iv. Monday, May 24

8. Adjourn