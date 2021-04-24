Look back in history

MANSFIELD — Cannon fire will come alive again at the 43rd annual Ohio Civil War and World War I & II Show scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, May 1-2 at the Richland County Fairgrounds in Mansfield.

Some 380 exhibitors from 38 states will be participating in Ohio’s only Civil War and World War I & II Show. The show features 700 tables ofmilitary memorabilia from 1775 through 1945 for buy, sell, trade, and display making this the largest quality show of its kindin the country. In addition, related items such as books, images, photographs, paper goods, Civil War prints, and some women’s apparel will be available to the public and collectors.

In conjunction with the military show, the 28th annual artillery show will feature full-size cannons, limbers, caisson, and mortars. This is the only artillery show of this kind in the country where persons can view field guns, equipment and displays that relate to America’s wars from 1775 through 1945. As an added feature, people will have a rare opportunity to see cannon firing demonstrations on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Enjoy a rare demonstrationfrom the 36th U.S. Infantry Division and 100th Jäger German Unit on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

This year’s show will feature a 1776 Revolutionary War Living History Encampment whose members will be performing drills, firing muskets, exhibiting colonial period camp cooking, and also showing and explaining various period military attire and other demonstrations. Another feature of the show will be a Civil War field hospital scenario with simulated limb amputations and medical practices of the Civil War. Along with this, there will several Living History Civil War Encampments depicting military life.

Other outdoor features include period music by harp/dulcimer and banjo/violins. A sutler’s row will have available reproduction items and apparel for both the military and civilian re-enactors.

See World War II encampments, weapons and vehicles. Experience how the soldiers lived and survived in their camps by touring a living history encampment. The Marlboro Volunteer Traveling Museum will offer a spectacular display of our history from Revolutionary War up to current timesincluding military vehicles. You can talk with Veterans and living historians. There will be an outdoor church service for re-enactors, exhibitors, and public at 10 a.m. on Sunday at the flagpole.

President Abraham Lincoln will be attending the show on both Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to listen in for his “Gettysburg Address.” A most requested feature for this year will be music performances by the Camp Chase Fife and Drum. Mark your calendars and take time to look back in history. Visit the show website for more information www.ohiocivilwarshow.com.

The show is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $7. Children under age 12 are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Parking is included in the cost of admission.

Organizers said this year’s show is following Ohio regulations for social distancing and wearing facemasks. Facemasks will be required for everyone attending the show. Attendees will be required to wear a facemask inside each building and while outside if you cannot keep maintain six feet between yourself and other persons. Keep six feet distance from persons while touring the buildings and visiting the encampments. Hand sanitation stations will be available throughout the show buildings.

