Meetings, events

• Red cross blood donation, April 29, 2 to 7 p.m., Vineyard Church of Morrow County, 104 W. Main St., Fulton.

• Trinity United Methodist Church spring rummage sale, May 6, 7, 8. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to noon. You may bring clothes baskets as totes. Health Department guidelines will be followed. 75 E. High St., Mount Gilead.

• Gilead Christian School presents Charlotte’s Web, April 30, 7 p.m.; May 1, 7 p.m., May 2, 2 p.m., Gilead Friends Church, 4863 U.S. 42, Mount Gilead. Tickets $7 adults, $4 for students and senior citizens, children 3 and under are free.

• The Friends of the Galion Big Four Depot plan to host Depot Day Galion on Saturday, May 22. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature tours, displays, presentations, discussions, food and mini-train rides.

Blood drives

May 3: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St., Mount Gilead.

May 8: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fresh Faith Community Church, 4444 State Route 95.

May 15: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Johnsville Fire Station, 7478 County Road 242.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/04/web1_calendar-5.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.