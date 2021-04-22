Cardington-Lincoln High School alumni party planned

Reservations continue to be accepted for the annual Cardington-Lincoln High School alumni party to be held May 29.

Adhering to the pandemic rules, a maximum of 200 reservations are being accepted. The roast beef dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be served by All Occasion Catering, Waldo.

The program will be held in the cafeteria. There will be no Hall of Fame inductions this year. Six scholarship recipients will be recognized.

Also recognized will be members of the 50-year class.

Meeting privately in classrooms before the dinner will be the classes of 1971, 1955 and 1961. A tour of the Nichols Street elementary building will be led by Alan Long, class of 1977, at 2:30 p.m. People wishing to take this tour should meet at the back door of the school.

Following the program the ten piece band led by Neil Ebert, 1974 C-LHS graduate, will play beginning at approximately 7:30 p.m. Neil taught music at Ashland High School.

His bands have won many top awards and positive publicity. His repertoire includes music from the 1960’s and 1970’s with some from the 1950s. Neil arranges much of his music.

Refreshments will be served during the dance. Conforming to the Pandemic guidelines, visitors should wear masks and seating will be made according to those rules.

Reservations are $25 and includes the dinner. To make a reservation contact Darlene Wallace, at 419-864-3976, or Evelyn Long, 419-864-6786.

Planning the alumni party is the committee: Gary Ebert, Ron Pine, Wallace, Long, Angie Dendinger, Sharon Collmer and Quinn Maceyko.