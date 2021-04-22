Lincoln Center receives funding for air quality upgrades

FULTON — Local residents have watched with anticipation as three new buildings for Lincoln Center Manufacturing were built on SR 61 over the past year.

This week Ohio Air Quality Development Authority (OAQDA) announced that their Authority board approved bond financing for up to $125,400 and a grant of up to $20,000 to Lincoln Center Manufacturing. This is in support of the business as it implements new air quality technology as part of its move into a new factory.

The financing is provided through OAQDA’s Clean Air Resource Center, which makes clean air compliance easily accessible and affordable for Ohio small businesses.

“This new factory is anticipated to be one of the largest business additions in Fulton this year. The Authority looks forward to supporting these air quality efforts as Lincoln Center Manufacturing moves into its new space to accommodate its growth,” said Christina O’Keefe, executive director of OAQDA. “The financing allows the company to create a safer working environment while protecting our air and supporting the economic vitality of the region,”

Lincoln Center Manufacturing Operating Director Michelle Mounts said she made a presentation at an OAQDA Zoom meeting on April 13th this year and she is pleased that the agency has awarded the funding. She said the company began building at the site about a year ago.

They received the state permit in February and some of their work is still being completed at their Marengo location. They are in the process of moving with the new paint booth to be delivered in May.

Lincoln Center Manufacturing engineers and produces custom mental products. For more than 20 years, the company has designed and manufactured products out of aluminum, carbon and stainless steel for various purposes including septic waste and oil field vacuum trucks, truck bed tanks and handrails.

They also specialize in custom design and fabrication work. The support from OAQDA allows the company to purchase new Global Finishing Solution (GFS) drive through paint spray booth. The equipment is expected to reduce air emissions and contribute to the improvement of employee health. It will also sustain 17 jobs and create at least one new full-time position.

“Fulton is a small, rural community and we are very proud to be part of the growing businesses in the area,” Mounts said. “The new paint booth has many features that make it a great fit at our facility, as it will help with energy efficiency improvements and emissions. We are very excited for this move and grateful to have been approved for this bond opportunity.”

OAQDA’s announcement noted they are committed to serving the economic and environmental needs of Ohio businesses and communities as they strive to reduce air emissions and achieve greater sustainability goals that protects the air.

CARC offers financing packages that are structured to suit the needs of individual projects, which are incentivized with tax benefits using conduit bonds and grants to help small businesses cover a portion of the principal amount.

The new Lincoln Center Manufacturing facility in Fulton is in the process of moving from their present location in Marengo. The company engineers and produces custom metal products. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/04/web1_google-business.jpg The new Lincoln Center Manufacturing facility in Fulton is in the process of moving from their present location in Marengo. The company engineers and produces custom metal products. Courtesy photo