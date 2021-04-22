Recycle electronics at Cardington Library until May 3

Time is running out to get your electronic waste delivered to the Cardington-Lincoln Public Library for recycling. The library is a collection site for computer and electronic items until May 3.

The recycling service is free for everything except CRT monitors ($7 per unit) and televisions ($1 per inch). Bring your items to 128 East Main Street in Cardington during library hours 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The collection box is inside. Please do not leave items outside.

Some examples of the items accepted for free are computers and computer accessories, printers, scanners, phones, cabling, power cords, cable boxes, electric motors, small appliances, vacuum cleaners, cameras, stereo equipment, musical equipment, power tools, Christmas lights, and much more. For a complete list of nearly 100 items, visit the library website at www.cardingtonlibrary.org.

Call the library at 419-864-8181 if you have any questions about this mostly-free service.

Kelly Kirkpatrick is buried in recycled electronics at the Cardington-Lincoln Public Library. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/04/web1_Kelly-with-recycled-electronics-1.jpg Kelly Kirkpatrick is buried in recycled electronics at the Cardington-Lincoln Public Library. Courtesy photo