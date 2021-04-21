Cardington pays for work at plant

CARDINGTON — Topics were wide ranging when Village Council met Monday, April 19.

Addressing council was Dave Krock, partner with OHM advisors engineering firm, who described the shortage in funding and the additional engineering costs for the recent upgrading of the water treatment plant.

Council approved the additional payment to the firm in the amount of $50,000. Krock was accompanied by the village’s engineer, Scott Hines.

On other business:

• Wes Goodman. representing Friends of Cardington, and Rick Mitchell from Bunker’s Mill Winery described the planned Wine Arts Festival taking place in Cardington on Sept. 25.

• Lea Ann Maceyko with Friends of Cardington, detailed plans for the festival planned for the village in June. Among the attractions will be the annual fireworks sponsored by Cardington Yutaka Technologies. Council donated $1,000 to the event.

• Matt Meyers had questions on who should mow the lawn at the entrance to Bantry Farms. This will be researched by village solicitor.

• Approval was given payment of bills totaling $69,066.98 and included payment of $33,301.79 to Kirk Brothers, responding to pay requests for the water treatment plant project in the amount of $33,301.79.

• Deb Fry, village fiscal officer, described current House Bill 137, which seeks to change the way local taxes are withheld. She also described the American Rescue Plan Act. She plans to attend a webinar hosted by the Ohio Municipal League on April 27 on the subject.

• Council accepted and confirmed the mayor’s and police chief’s recommendation for the rehire of Michael T. Kutsick to the position of part-time police officer effective April 19, 2021. Council also approved the mayor’s and police chief’s recommendation of Kristy M. Duke to the position of part-time police officer for the village effective April 19, 2021.

• The appointment of Kevin Crowley to the position of full-time wastewater operator was approved by council, effective April 26, 2021.

• Approved a resolution certifying to the county auditor inclusion on the tax duplicate the amounts owed to the village for delinquent water and sewer charges totaling $4185.90.

• Mayor Susie Peyton described the completion of Maxwell Park, which includes a map describing short and long walks offered in the park. Also offered is a fishing area. She said the Maxwell family is pleased with its completion. The mayor noted there will be an official ribbon cutting ceremony for the park this summer.