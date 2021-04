The following cases were determined in the April 5 and 19 sessions of Cardington Mayor’s Court:

Kile Z. Carroll, Cardington, failure to control, obstructing official business, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Jeffrey A. Cunningham, driving under suspension, rear plate light, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Brittany A. Elliott, Cardington, speed school zone, guilty, paid waiver.

Takaharu Oyagi, Sunbury, failure to control, guilty, paid waiver.

Kristin M. Ferrell, Marion, speed, 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Elijah G. Campbell, Delaware, failure to control, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Jerry M. Gandee, Mount Gilead, seatbelt/driver, guilty, paid waiver.

Heath A. Harris, Lucas, seatbelt/driver, guilty, paid waiver.

Heidi A. Kaufman, Cardington, speed 35 mph in municipality, driving under suspension, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Paula K. Getter, Waldo, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Frederick E. Brong, Mount Vernon, speed school zone, guilty, paid waiver.

Joseph F. II McDaniel, Cardington, left of center, guilty, assessed fines and costs.