New site, same goal for United Way

MOUNT GILEAD — The venue changed, but the mission remains the same.

The sixth annual United Way of Morrow County Radiothon aired, commercial free, on Classic Rock WVXG 95.1-FM for nine hours on April 15 at the Village Fire Department.

The goal this year was $20,000 and $23,057.75 was raised.

“This year more than any, every aspect of life has been affected by Covid. An extra dollar or five dollars goes a long way,” said host Mike Schnell.

Supporter Gene Gompf of Gompf Funeral Services added the need in the community is real.

He thanked the fire department for their service and for hosting the event. Several area fire departments participated in the raffle.

United Way Executive Director Jodi Hayes was touched by the outpouring from the community.

“Everybody that has come together, it brings tears to my eyes,” she said.

“It’s been a long time coming and planning. Just to get here today and see everybody step up and help us.”

In addition to the new location, the Radiothon had other additions.

“We added the drive-thru lunch. They pulled their fire trucks out and we took over their room here. It’s a long day and a fun day.”

Some residents pulled through and made donations. Others called in pledges and some businesses held fundraisers prior to the Radiothon and donate money from those events.

Raffles include a $2,800 Treasure Chest and a fire department birthday prize for kids.

Baillie Lumber Yard in Iberia kicked things off with a donation to purchase 36 lunches before the Radiothon even went on the air, according to Sheriff John Hinton, who serves as board president.

Agencies and their clients shared their stories throughout the day, including a man who got help for heroin addiction through Maryhaven and has been clean for several years.

United Way Executive Director Jodi Hayes and Board President Sheriff John Hinton make popcorn Thursday morning during the sixth annual Radiothon. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/04/web1_174269723_10216080295875296_3475303551025614750_n-3.jpg United Way Executive Director Jodi Hayes and Board President Sheriff John Hinton make popcorn Thursday morning during the sixth annual Radiothon. Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel Volunteers, member agencies and members of the community took part in the Radiothon at the Mount Gilead Fire Department on Thursday, April 15. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/04/web1_174550598_10216080294875271_7563215396457931815_n-3.jpg Volunteers, member agencies and members of the community took part in the Radiothon at the Mount Gilead Fire Department on Thursday, April 15. Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel

Radiothon raises more than $23,000 for agencies