MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

April 12-19

DRIVER CITED

A man was cited on South Main and Marion streets for a traffic light violation and driving under suspension.

THEFT

A man was arrested on West High Street for theft.

MONEY RETURNED

A woman retrieved money from Western Union at Kroger. She mistakenly was given $540 too much. She fled the store as the clerk tried to correct the error. After contacting her, the money was returned to police, who gave it back to the store.

IDENTITY THEFT

A couple in the village reported being victims of identity theft.

WARRANT

A woman was arrested on an active warrant out of Morrow County.

TRESPASSING

A report of a man laying in a residential yard on Home Road was reported. He was advised to leave the scene and not trespass on other’s property.

CITATIONS GIVEN

A woman was cited for driving under suspension and plate light violation.

ACCIDENT

A motorist was rear-ended on South Main Street. Minor damage to the vehicles was reported and no injuries. The parties exchanged insurance information.

COUNTERFEIT

A store reported someone used a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase several items.

THREATS MADE

A man reported another man making threats to him at a business on West Marion Road. When officer arrived, he had left the scene.

WARNINGS GIVEN

Two men were in a vehicle on North Rich and West High streets. A consent search of the vehicle found nothing illegal. Both were suspended drivers and advised they would be cited if found driving.

EXPLOSION HEARD

Officer investigated multiple reports of a loud explosion near the former HPM building Sunday afternoon. Patrol of the area found no signs of an explosion.

WARNING

A caller said a resident on South delaware Street was drunk and playing his music too loud. He was given a warning for disorderly conduct.