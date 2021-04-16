COLLEGE NEWS

Baughn in dance concert

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Slippery Rock University’s Dance Department will host its BFA Senior Dance concert, “Against All Odds,” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., April 17 via a livestream on the department’s YouTube channel. Each concert will feature different performances.

Students choreographers and dancers include:

Katelin Baughn, dancer, a junior dance major from Mount Gilead.

“Against All Odds,” as the title implies, is meant to represent the perseverance – in the age of COVID – of the dancers who will be featured and the diverse ways in which they express themselves through dance, styles including modern, contemporary, hip-hop and cultural dance.

“A BFA is a professional degree, so each dancer is held to rigorous standards as established by the national accrediting agency, the National Association of Schools of Dance,” said Nora Ambrosio, a professor of dance and artistic director of the concert.

To bring their performances to life, 13 student choreographers staged auditions for other student dancers to take part in the shows.