Cardington-Lincoln purchases 2 buses

CARDINGTON — Members of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education, considered many topics over the course of a three- hour meeting held Monday, April 12.

• Approved was the purchase of two new buses, totaling nine new buses in the past six years. This equals the replacement of new route buses as there are eight regular daily routes. One of the new buses will carry handicapped students as it has a lift with camera (cost $58,694) and the other is a stock bus with camera system and ten year warranty (cost $98,694).

These 72 passenger buses were purchased with federal stimulus funds, noted district treasurer Jon Mason. Mason said the district finance overall balance was holding strong. Income from real estate taxes was a bit higher, he said.

• Both the Highland and Cardngton-Lincoln Boards of Education, have extended the contract with Mason through a shared agreement for another year, concluding August, 2023.

• Superintendent Brian Petrie gave a COVID update and stated that through a partnership with Ohio Department of Health and Educational Service Center of Central Ohio he went to Columbus and pick up 120 home testing kits. He said this is for parents who would like to have their children tested, but have no other way to do it.

There is no mandate to do this, he said, adding, “We are fortunate to not have had an outbreak of the virus and credited the teachers and staff for their efforts and vigilance.”

• The board approved open enrollment modification, moving the deadline from Aug. 31 to Aug. 1 beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.

• Petrie said graduation and prom are being planned with 360 people allowed to attend graduation. He described how the gym would be set up for the event.

• Referencing the summer meals program, he said River Valley is in charge of that with some C-L employees joining the program. He said RV just purchased a grill rotation for grilling foods such as hot dogs, pizza, etc and the truck is to be used for the summer school program and also for those participating in the Cardington Library summer reading program.

• A new phone system and internal network is being acquired for the district. He said the current network is outdated.

• Athletic Director Tom Hack spoke about the finances of the athletic department.

“We have tried to eliminate any unnecessary expenses for the academic year. After all outstanding deposits and final expenses, we should close the athletic account with approximately $23,000 to $27,000.”

He said when comparing gate revenues for the past three years they are roughly $33,000 short compared to the past two years’ revenue. He said the OHSAA charged tournament entry charges for all sports in 2020-2021 and could possibly charge a membership fee in the future.

• Approval was given the employment of the following certified employees:

Karis Mason, school psychologist, three years, FY 22, 23, 24; Liberty Mattix, retro to March 13, 2021, and Ashley Donkin, temporary certified substitutes: Michael Martin, substitute custodian, retro to March 30, 2021; Marty Barnett assistant AD, second semester Fy21; Charles Naylor, 21st Century Program MS Tutor, retro to April 4, 2021 and Steven Damron, custodian, five carryover days, current position is assistant cook.

• The board accepted the following donations: $500 from Lincoln Shire Greenhouse; $500 from Groovy Plant Ranch; $40 from Diane and Dale Van Houten; $50 from Jim and Rita Castle; $50 from Monty and Stephanie Maceyko; $500 from Quinn Maceyko; $40 from Kirsten Ebert; $150 from Jim and Vicki Ullom; $1,000 from Mike and Doni Hallabrin; $1,000 from Guy Flora; $300 from Jeff and Shelly Benson and $100 from Scott and Sherry Shere in honor of Coach Guy Flora and in memory of Coach Pat Flora to the Cardington-Lincoln track and cross country teams for the purchase of a tent.

• Petrie showed the board a 1910 Cardington High School year book that includes the school’s history. It was sent to the superintendent by a man in California and will be placed in the school’s alumni display case.