• The Morrow County History Center is now open regular hours. Starting April 11, Sunday afternoons, from 2-4 p.m. It is located at 17 West High Street, Mount Gilead. Currently, the special exhibit features memories of the 1960s. Not just the music, the fads and fashions and children’s toys, but photos and artifacts from Morrow County’s “Oil Boom.” A must-see is a tribute to those who fought for our country in the Vietnam War. Admission is free; face masks are required. With six rooms of displays, there is plenty of area to space apart.

• The Morrow County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly meeting on April 24 at the Mount Gilead Glory Baptist Church, 600 N. Main St. The program entitled “Do You Know Ohio?” will be presented by Russ Mayer, 2 p.m., open to the public. A game of “trivia” about the Wonderful World of Ohio. Masks and social distancing required.

• Red cross blood donation, April 29, 2 to 7 p.m., Vineyard Church of Morrow County, 104 W. Main St., Fulton.

• Trinity United Methodist Church spring rummage sale, May 6, 7, 8. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to noon. You may bring clothes baskets as totes. Health Department guidelines will be followed. 75 E. High St., Mount Gilead.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

